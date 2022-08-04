Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan expresses desire to work with RRR director SS Rajamouli

Kareena Kapoor Khan-SS Rajamouli/Instagram

The fifth episode of the ongoing season of Koffee With Karan featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan promoting their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha slated to release on August 11. Aamir discussed how he regrets not spending time with his kids Ira and Junaid, and Kareena talked about how he maintains good relations with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

As claimed by the audience, the rapid-fire round was the dullest in the history of the Koffee With Karan with both stars maintaining their diplomatic stance and refusing to answer multiple questions. But, the highlight of the rapid-fire round was Aamir expressing his desire to work with SS Rajamouli who has made the second biggest blockbuster of this year RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

When Karan asked the Rang De Basanti star the name of the director who is number one on his wish list, Aamir answered, "There are some directors who I have not worked with yet whose minds and personalities really interest me. One of them is Rajamouli, one of them is Sooraj Barjatya. I find Sooraj really fascinating, I have met him a couple of times recently and the simplicity with which he talks about his films...I really like Sooraj, I would really love to work with him."



When Aamir had joined the RRR team for their promotional event in Delhi, SS Rajamouli said that Khan's Laagan made a big impression on him and added that the 2001 sports-based drama was the first film accepted across India.

Talking about Sooraj Barjatya, the director has given blockbuster hits like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Maine Pyar Kiya. His next film Uunchai is all set to release in cinemas this year on November 11.