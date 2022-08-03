Search icon
Kangana Ranaut claims 'mastermind' Aamir Khan himself is responsible for Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend

Kangana Ranaut has surprisingly blamed Laal Singh Chaddha star Aamir Khan for launching smear campaign against his own film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut claims 'mastermind' Aamir Khan himself is responsible for Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend
Kangana Ranaut-Laal Singh Chaddha/File photos

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has become the talk of the town as netizens first launched a hate campaign against the film with the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and then, some fans of the superstar came in support of the film and started trending #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha trend on Twitter.

Amid all the negativity around the upcoming film, Kangana Ranaut has accused Aamir himself of launching the smear campaign against his own film calling him 'mastermind' to create buzz around the Advait Chandan directorial scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 3, Kangana wrote, "I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skill fully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway."

She further added, "But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it's not about being a Hindu or Muslim. Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

LSC2

READ | Aamir Khan breaks silence on comparisons between his character in Laal Singh Chaddha and PK

An official remake of multiple-Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead roles with the latter making his Bollywood debut with the film. It will clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai.

