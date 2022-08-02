Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what she tolerates about Aamir Khan, says 'Akshay Kumar finishes...'

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan/Instagram

On Tuesday, August 2, Karan Johar unveiled the teaser for the fifth episode of the ongoing season of his chat show Koffee With Karan featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will promote their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, slated to release in cinemas on August 11, on the Koffee couch.

In the promo, Aamir is seen reading a question to Kareena on a placard, "What do you tolerate about me that you wouldn't tolerate in others?", to which the Heroine actress responds, "You take like 100-200 days to finish a film while, Akshay Kumar finishes it in 30 days". This reply surprises the Dangal actor who goes, "Arre!".



Sharing the promo, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director wrote, "A duo you Khan-not miss! On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this!". He also shared that, unlike other episodes which stream on every Thursday at 7 pm, the fifth episode will stream at 12 am on August 4.

Laal Singh Chaddha has become the talk of the town as netizens first started the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChadhha on Twitter after old videos of Aamir and Kareena's controversial statements surfaced online. Later, fans of the superstar began the hashtag #IndiaWithLaalSinghChaddha supporting the film and urging people to watch the film in theatres.



Apart from Aamir and Kareena, who have previously shared the screen in 3 Idiots and Talaash, Laal Singh Chadha also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles. An adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer multiple-Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, the Advait Chandan directorial will release on August 11 and clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L. Rai.