Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

'Khud ko kabhi kaam nahi...': Netizens troll Rakhi Sawant for announcing her acting academy in Dubai

Rakhi Sawant announced Rakhi Sawant Acting Academy and netizens have lost their cool on the actres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

'Khud ko kabhi kaam nahi...': Netizens troll Rakhi Sawant for announcing her acting academy in Dubai
Rakhi Sawant

After being embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, Adil Durrani, Rakhi Sawant will start her acting institute in Dubai. Rakhi Sawant always manages to attract the paparazzi towards her. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was captured speaking about her new venture in Dubai. 

As per the video shared by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant said, "We are opening Rakhi Sawant Academy in Dubai and Mumbai. One can learn and do a diploma in acting, dancing, yoga, Zumba, singing, action, cinematography, and martial arts. We are also coming up with our web series. So the students will get work opportunities. I guarantee that." Rakhi added that her sponsors have full faith in her, and thus they're lavishly launching the academy. 

Here's the video

Soon after the video, netizens stated panning the actress. Many netizens added that Rakhi would teach her students how to attract media by creating controversies. A few others mocked Rakhi's professional career and called her academy an irony. A user asked, "Acting academy or over-acting academy?" Another user wrote, "Khud ko kabhi kaam nahi mila dusron ko kia sikhayegi media me rehna sikhayegi (She never got any work, what will she teach others. How to attract media)." A netizen added, "Woow.... Means aur b iske jaise characters. Niklenge... And by the way... When did she acted well in movies ke ye training degi... Matlab adil ka fayda abhi b dubai me liya jaa raha hai." 

A netizen added, "Pehle khud to seekh le acting kerna (first you learn how to act)." Another netizen mocked her, "Pesay to aadil lay gaya tha na (Didn't Adil take your money)?" One of the netizens added, "Maa Ka Dukh Pati ka Dukh kahan chala gaya,,,,, Ek Aur naya Ladka fasane ke Sajish ki ja rahi hai (Where did the pain of losing a mother, and husband wander. She's planning to get into relationship with some other guy)."

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.