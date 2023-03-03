'Khud ko kabhi kaam nahi...': Netizens troll Rakhi Sawant for announcing her acting academy in Dubai

Rakhi Sawant

After being embroiled in a legal battle with her estranged husband, Adil Durrani, Rakhi Sawant will start her acting institute in Dubai. Rakhi Sawant always manages to attract the paparazzi towards her. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was captured speaking about her new venture in Dubai.

As per the video shared by Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant said, "We are opening Rakhi Sawant Academy in Dubai and Mumbai. One can learn and do a diploma in acting, dancing, yoga, Zumba, singing, action, cinematography, and martial arts. We are also coming up with our web series. So the students will get work opportunities. I guarantee that." Rakhi added that her sponsors have full faith in her, and thus they're lavishly launching the academy.

Here's the video

Soon after the video, netizens stated panning the actress. Many netizens added that Rakhi would teach her students how to attract media by creating controversies. A few others mocked Rakhi's professional career and called her academy an irony. A user asked, "Acting academy or over-acting academy?" Another user wrote, "Khud ko kabhi kaam nahi mila dusron ko kia sikhayegi media me rehna sikhayegi (She never got any work, what will she teach others. How to attract media)." A netizen added, "Woow.... Means aur b iske jaise characters. Niklenge... And by the way... When did she acted well in movies ke ye training degi... Matlab adil ka fayda abhi b dubai me liya jaa raha hai."

A netizen added, "Pehle khud to seekh le acting kerna (first you learn how to act)." Another netizen mocked her, "Pesay to aadil lay gaya tha na (Didn't Adil take your money)?" One of the netizens added, "Maa Ka Dukh Pati ka Dukh kahan chala gaya,,,,, Ek Aur naya Ladka fasane ke Sajish ki ja rahi hai (Where did the pain of losing a mother, and husband wander. She's planning to get into relationship with some other guy)."