'Dushman bani dost': Netizens react after Rakhi Sawant thanks Sherlyn Chopra for motivating her

Credit: Viral Bhayani-Sherlyn Chopra/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant, who has been making headlines because of her personal married life with Adil Durrani, recently thanked Sherlyn Chopra for supporting her. In the viral video, Rakhi can be heard saying that she met Sherlyn.

In the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant says, “Thanks to Sherlyn Chopra ki kal mai aur Raj Shree use mile the. Kaafi motivate kia hai Sherlyn ne (I and Raj Shree met her yesterday, she motivated me). She also felt very bad, usne mujhe bhaut himmat di (she motivated me so much). She asked me ‘kha hai vo Rakhi Sawant, Pardesiya girl?’”

She further said, “I used to say ‘I love Adil’, but now I will say ‘I love myself.’” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Kahani ka nya mod.. Dushman bani dost..” The second one said, “This series is getting more exciting with each episodes.” The third person commented, “New story n cast for Ekta Kapoor's serial.” The fourth one said, “Is there anyone here who still doesn’t understand that this is pure drama? If so…good luck in your life. You will need it the whole debacle with Sherlyn was a drama too. So bloody tired of this crap.”

Earlier, on Thursday, Sherlyn Chopra opened up about Rakhi Sawant-Adil Durrani's troubled marriage and even shared her views on Adil's judicial custody. As per the reports of Times Now, Adil Durrani has been sent to Arthur Road jail till Monday in the assault case.

Photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video of Sherlyn sharing her views on the fiasco. "Inn dono ke baare mien kya kahu, par itna main zaroor keh sakti hoon Adil ke saath police station mein waqt bita ke ki woh banda suljha hua hai. Pata nahi kaise woh iss jhamle mein phas gaya (I can't say much about them, but when I interacted with him in the police station, I found him sensible. I wondered how did he got trapped in this situation)." She continued and mocked Rakhi in a subtle way, "Maine usse mooh par kaha tha ki 'kaha aa gaye tum, kaise phas gaye tum' (I told him on his face that 'you look sensible why did you got stuck in this')."

Sherlyn further added that she considers Adil as her brother, and she's not happy with everything that is happening with him and Rakhi. Chopra said that if Adil is guilty, he should accept his mistake. But, if he's not guilty, then he should come out and expose what exactly happened.