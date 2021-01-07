KBC 12: Can you answer Rs 1 crore question that made COVID-19 frontline warrior Dr Neha Shah season's fourth crorepati?

On Thursday, COVID-19 frontline warrior Dr Neha Shah became the fourth crorepati on Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 (KBC 12).

A 45-year-old doctor who has worked extensively as a frontline warrior to treat patients both in government and private clinics during the last few months, Neha correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question that had her in a fix for a while.

However, she very intelligently faced the question, used her only unused expert lifeline and gave the right answer to become the fourth crorepati of the season, incidentally also becoming the fourth female to have correctly answered the Rs 1 crore question on KBC 12.

Neha, who hails from Mumbai and belongs to a family of doctors, dreams of opening her own clinic one day and conduct small camps which she can build on her own and does not wish to take a loan for it.

The contestant reveals during the course of the show that she has always aspired to come on KBC and win big with which she can fulfil her dreams on her own merit.

And so, when she won Rs 1 crore, the happiness was clearly visible in her eyes and wholehearted smile.

The question which Neha faced to win Rs 1 crore was: Who was the first Chinese to go into space, aboard the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft?

The options were:

A) Nai Haisheng

B) Yang Liwei

C) Fei Junglong

D) Jing Haipeng

The correct answer was: B) Yang Liwei

Neha has worked at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Dispensary in Kharghar as a part-time medical officer and has been working at her father's clinic for the past 6 years. She and her father have never closed their clinic even for a day, during the lockdown phase they have treated many Covid-19 survivors and continue to do so.

Before Neha, Anupa Das, IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Nazia Nasim had walked home with Rs 1 crore with the latter creating history by becoming the first crorepati of the season.