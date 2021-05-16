'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13': Amitabh Bachchan asks 7th question for registration, know the answer here

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ is all set to make a comeback on the small screens and show’s makers said that this season will follow a digital selection and screening process.

The registrations for ‘KBC 13’ begun on Monday (May 10) as 9 pm. The show’s host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday (May 16) asked the seventh for the registration process. Bachchan also asked people to keep trying and making their efforts to get a chance to play in the show.

Here's the seventh question asked by Amitabh Bachchan for 'KBC 13' registrations:

Which of these states have had three successive Chief ministers with the same surname, Rawat?

A UttarakhandB Haryana C Himachal PradeshD Jharkand

The correct answer is option A) Uttarakhand.

Participants can answer the questions by logging in to the ‘Sony Liv’ App or by sending a SMS. To send answer via SMS participants need to send ‘KBC<space>Your answer<space>Age<space>Gender’ to ‘509093’.

While sharing the question, the channel airing the show wrote, "#KBC13 Here is the 7th question of the #KBC13 registrations. Please send in your answers before 9 PM tomorrow. @sonylivindia @amitabhbachchan.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show is loved by fans of the veteran superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 12 seasons with registrations for the 13th edition underway.

For the unversed, while filming the 12th season of 'KBC' in July 2020, Big B and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were both diagnosed with COVID-19 along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.