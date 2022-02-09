Karan Kundrra breaks silence over his sister's tweet against Tejasswi Prakash during 'Bigg Boss 15'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has been in the news since the two television actors confessed their feelings to each other during 'Bigg Boss 15'. Madly in love with each other inside the house, Karan and Tejasswi had no clue that their families outside were fighting against each other in a war of words.

Karan's sister Meenu Kundra and Tejasswi's brother Pratik Wayangankar were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter when Meenu indirectly suggested that the 'Naagin 6' actress is garbage and Pratik had responded sharply asking people to maintain their dignity.

Now, in a recent interview, the 'Horror Story' actor has opened up about his sister's tweet against his girlfriend. Talking to E Times, Kundrra said that she has fierce women in her family who have always supported him. He added that his family was against the narrative being shown on the television and they had never been against Tejasswi, who ended up winning 'Bigg Boss 15'. Karan finished as the second runner-up behind Pratik Sehajpal who earned the second spot in the finale.

Speaking to the same entertainment portal, Karan defended both Tejasswi and his family saying that the outside world was just watching an hour-long episode cut from the 24-hours feed, adding that everyone was watching just bits and pieces of their journey. Talking about his girlfriend, he said that she has always expressed her opinions freely and he understands the reason that she was fighting with him only to get his attention.



Karan has also defended the channel Colors TV in his interview stating that it's a reality show, whatever will grab eyeballs will sell the most on national television. He said that the channel was not trying to show anything incorrect, the narratives being made from the show were wrong. Ha added that the channel will obviously take the most interesting happenings of the day and cannot show all the contestants 24x7.