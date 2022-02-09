Karan Kundrra imitates Tejasswi Prakash's famous catchphrase, video goes viral - WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are still grabbing headlines even after the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15' has ended. Every year in 'Bigg Boss', a few celebs enter the show as singles but leave the show as couples paired up with their fellow contestants. The just-concluded 'Bigg Boss 15' was no different as Karan and Tejasswi got involved in a relationship inside the house after confessing their feelings for each other. The couple is fondly called '#TejRan' by their well-wishers and fans who keep showering love on the couple on social media.

The most famous catchphrase used by the 'Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi inside the house was 'Are you serious?' which she often said during her fights and interactions with other housemates. Even Salman Khan joked with her copying this statement in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes. Now, in a recent video, Karan Kundrra can be seen emulating her in an amusing way.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 8, Karan uploaded a short clip in which he can be seen imitating her girlfriend as he says 'Are you serious' in a witty tone. Alongside the video, he wrote 'super serious shoot day'. Though Tejasswi is not visible in the video, she can be heard laughing in the background. The video has been extensively shared on the social media platforms by their fan pages and has since then gone viral.



As the month of love has begun, TejRan fans were eager to learn about Karan and Tejasswi's plans for their first Valentine's Day together. When asked if he intends to propose to her, Kundraa told PeepingMoon.com that he had proposed to her on national television during the show, adding that their parents have seen everything. He added that he had thought of some plans for Valentine's day, however, their plans have been 'spoilt' because Tejasswi has signed the supernatural fiction show ‘Naagin 6’. On a serious note, he mentioned that he is happy that his girlfriend is busy with work and he wants her to focus on the same.