Lok Sabha election outcome to impact stock markets: Expert

Ashwin Ramani, a Research Analyst at Samco Securities Limited, highlights key sectors that could benefit from the BJP's reelection based on insights gleaned from the party's manifesto.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 28, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

With the Lok Sabha election results set for release on June 4, 2024, speculation abounds regarding potential market movements. Investors and traders are particularly interested in discerning which sectors and stocks may experience growth, should the BJP government secure a third consecutive term.

Ashwin Ramani, a Research Analyst at Samco Securities Limited, highlights key sectors that could benefit from the BJP's reelection based on insights gleaned from the party's manifesto. Sectors such as banking, automobiles, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, education, agriculture, MSMEs, and real estate are anticipated to remain in focus.

"The BJP's manifesto outlines ambitious plans to bolster these sectors, aiming to transform India into a global manufacturing hub, improve infrastructure, enhance access to working capital for MSMEs, promote affordable housing, and make agriculture more lucrative for farmers. Additionally, the manifesto underscores the party's commitment to clean energy initiatives," said Ramani.

Ramani identifies specific stocks within these sectors that may see positive impacts, providing investors and traders with potential opportunities for growth. These include companies involved in railway manufacturing, auto and EV manufacturing, shipbuilding, electronics manufacturing, textile manufacturing, defence manufacturing, construction and engineering, transport and logistics, materials, aviation, housing finance, real estate, agriculture, energy production and distribution, and clean energy.

While the manifesto offers insights into the government's priorities, Ramani advises investors and traders to conduct comprehensive analyses beyond manifesto-led assumptions. Fundamental analysis, focusing on a company's financial position and market standing, is crucial for long-term investors. Meanwhile, traders should complement their strategies with technical analysis, especially options traders who need to anticipate post-election price movements.

 

