Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash share romantic moments from 'Bigg Boss 15', video goes viral - WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is the favourite couple in the Indian television industry currently. Karan and Tejasswi's romance started inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house and their relationship bloomed while staying together for seventeen weeks. The 'Swarigini' actress won the fifteenth season of the popular reality television show, while the 'Horror Story' actor finished as the second runner-up place in the Grand Finale.

The actors shared a beautiful video on their Instagram handles on Wednesday night (February 2) that encapsulated their entire romantic journey inside the 'Bigg Boss' house from Karan proposing Tejasswi going down on one knee to their lovely performance in the Grand Finale. While Teja, as she is fondly called, captioned the video as "This… I want this…Always have… always will (red heart emoji)", Karan responded with "Nothing else.. always this!!".

Watch the video here



Set to the soft romantic track 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya', the video has now gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform with their fans, who have developed the hashtag #Tejran for the couple, thronging the comments section with showering their love. Some of the comments read as "Made for each other..be together forever", "The chemistry of u both are better than some Bollywood movies", "We love you so much #tejran best jodi ever" and "Bappa bless you both with lifetime togetherness".

Their chemistry has been appreciated by not just the show's viewers but the host Salman Khan as well who teased the couple on various occasions. Their families had approved their relationship when they interacted with the couple through a video call inside the house.

Recently, a video went viral on social media in which Karan's parents were seen leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' sets after the Grand Finale on Sunday night. The paparazzi asked Karan's father S. P. Kundrra about their son's marriage plans with Tejasswi and he replied to them that they will get them married soon if everything goes well.