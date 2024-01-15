Karan Johar bashing Isha Malviya leaves Bigg Boss fans divided, netizens say 'bhai ne sach me aaj...'

Karan Johar bashed Isha Malviya left, right and center. His bashing left Bigg Boss fans divided who now took to Twitter and expressed their opinions.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar was seen bashing Isha Malviya for provoking Abhisek Kumar who is her ex-boyfriend. He also slammed the 19-year-old for talking about others’ personal lives including Mannara, Ayesha, and Munawar.

Karan Johar bashed Isha left, right and center. His bashing left Bigg Boss fans divided who now took to Twitter and expressed their opinions. One of them wrote, “HYPOCRITE KARAN JOHAR! It's Double Standard, it's clear Double Standard of the @BiggBoss and yours! It's not BASHING, KJo is BULLYING 19yrs girl, Isha Malviya. My heart goes out for her, Stay strong #IshaMalviya.”

Replying to the tweet, the second one commented, “Yes the same 19 year Girl have 3 official live-in relationships....Wohooo.... Great Job.” The third person mentioned, “Phir wahi age card bhai agar woh bachhi hoti toh iss show mein kyu aayi bachhi hoti toh 2 ladkon ke saath na khelti chutiya hai wo same goes for u bashing was perfect.”

The fourth one said, “She’s 20 yrs plus she’s an adult according to Indian laws and rules… so it was not bullying it was actually right picture portrayed to her.. she’s gold digger.” Another said, “Mr Karan Johar #IshaMalviya journey has been been really tough among all. @ColorsTV used her throughout for 13 weeks for TRP and now they are literally using her to white wash other's image.”