'Jo hua ache ke liye hua': Shehnaaz Gill talks about not wanting to relive her past

File Photo

Shehnaaz Gill is known for not just her work and beauty but also for her honesty in interviews and otherwise. Recently, the actress talked about not wanting to live her past she feels that it is better to care about the future.

Talking to FM Canada, she said, “Aisa koi lamha nahi hai jo main wapas se jeena chahti hun.”

She said, “I want to secure my future and make it the best.” She further said that whatever happened in her past, remains in the past. “Jo hua ache ke liye hua (whatever happens, happens for the best) and I am prepared for everything in the future. Past mein kyu jaana hai? Aage badhte hai na life mein (Why revisit the past? Let’s move on in life),” she added.

While talking about Salman, Shehnaaz had said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

“When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations," she added.

Talking about her popularity, she had said, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too.”

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she said, “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people.”