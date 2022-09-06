Search icon
Shehnaaz Gill talks about her popularity, says 'I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool'

Shehnaaz Gill has a large following of supporters who ensure that their favourite celebrity receives the proper spotlight on Twitter and Instagram

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill, who became well-known after appearing on the reality television programme Bigg Boss 13, has a sizable online fan base. She has a large following of supporters who ensure that their favourite celebrity receives the proper spotlight on Twitter and Instagram. As a result, Shehnaaz frequently trends on different social media channels. The actor-singer, however, is not interested in achieving this level of fame.

In a new interview, Shehnaaz talked about her popularity. She told Connect FM Canada, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when they will do it? If I will stop working, they will stop too.”

Talking about Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she said, “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people.”

On Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to express her keenness to know the "hype around beard day". She wrote, "What's all this hype around a beard it`s got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai? #WorldBeardDay" While many responded to Shehnaaz`s tweet, one exceptional response came from Abhishek Bachchan.

Junior Bachchan attached a photo in response to Shehnaaz Gill's tweet, which had a message - "It is not just a beard". Talking about World Beard Day, although the origins of World Beard Day are uncertain, however, it is thought to have started in 800 AD with Danish Vikings, who would probably dedicate a day to their beards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film

