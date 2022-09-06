Search icon
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill holds brother Shehbaz Badesha's arm inscribed with Sidharth Shukla's tattoo at Lalbaugcha Raja

Shehnaaz Gill, along with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Darshan. Check out the viral photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 06, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

Shehnaaz Gill visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the night of Monday, September 5, for Ganpati Darshan. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was Sidharth Shukla's tattoo on her brother Shehbaz Badesha's arm, which she was seen holding in the pictures. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha's Ganpati darshan

Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha's Ganpati darshan
1/6

Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a traditional yellow outfit, whereas her brother was seen in casual clothes during their visit at the Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan.

2. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13
2/6

Shehnaaz's chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla was hugely appreciated in Bigg Boss 13 and the two of them were reportedly dating each other when Shukla passed away last year.

3. Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut

Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut
3/6

Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, and others.

4. Shehnaaz Gill in 100%

Shehnaaz Gill in 100%
4/6

Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen in the comedy film titled 100% with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film has locked Diwali 2023 as its release date.

5. Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi films

Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi films
5/6

Shehnaaz Gill has been a part of successful films in Punjabi cinema such as Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh.

6. Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai
6/6

Lalbaugcha Raja is the public Ganesha idol kept at the Lalbaug locality in Mumbai. Many celebrities visit the site for Ganpati darshan during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities each year.

 

