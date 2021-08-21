Nia Sharma looks captivating in sexy crop top, hot leather mini skirt combination - check out new pics

Looks like there's no stopping Nia Sharma. The 'Jamai Raja' actress who has been setting the internet ablaze with her sizzling hot photos, on Friday turned up the heat on social media with a fresh set of photos that have left her fans asking for more.

Nia's latest photos, in which she is seen sporting a bold look dressed in a black crop top featuring puffed-up sleeved and a hot black leather mini skirt, have gone viral on the internet. These fresh images are from her recent photoshoot some pictures of which Nia had previously shared on her Instagram handle. Her fans had then, tagged her appearance as the 'hunter look' in the comments section of the post.

On Friday, Nia Sharma shared two photos, one a black and white image wherein the actress is seen striking a pose showing off her right profile as she looks away from the camera and into the spotlight being cast on her. In the second photo, Nia is seen flaunting her assets in the crop top that featured a plunging neckline. Nia seems to be posing half-seated with one hand on her left knee while she looks straight into the camera with her sexy eyes.

Glossy makeup, a wet hair look and a gold layered necklace rounded off Nia's look. "Staring at those blank walls … so much is written.. @mholani Thank you," Nia wrote alongside the photos.

Take a look at Nia's photos here:

Earlier, Nia broke the internet with a video where she could be seen in a hot black backless crop top and red lips. "Don't be reckless while wearing a Blackless ( ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much," she captioned the post. The video was Nia's attempt to get back at the trolls who tried to shame her for her bold photos.

Check out the video here:

Nia made her TV debut with ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010 and then went on to work in several hit shows such as 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, ‘Jamai Raja’ and ‘Naagin 5’. She shot to fame with show Jamai Raja’ and then 'Naagin 5.' Nia was last seen in the music video of the Punjabi song ‘Akhiyan Ga Ghar’.