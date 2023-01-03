Ishq Mein Ghayal: Promo of Karan Kundrra's comeback show gets funny reactions, netizens call it 'sasta Vampire Diaries'

Ishq Mein Ghayal

After winning hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 and being the ideal partner to Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra marks his return to fiction daily soaps. Karan will soon be seen in the romantic fantasy drama Ishq Mein Ghayal with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh.

The first promo of the show is out, and it gives a sneak-peak into the mysterious world of Veer (Karan), Isha (Reem) and Armaan (Gashmeer). The basic plot of the show revolves around a duo of werewolf brothers, falling in love with the same girl. The promo of Ishq Mein Ghayal may give you a deja vu or flashbacks of Twilight, Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani, and even The Vampire Diaries. Also, the duel between Karan and Gashmeer is rather laughable and not intense.

Watch the promo

Even the netizens are field day over the promo, and they have shared some comical views about it. A user wrote, "Itni achi series ka kya satyanaash kr rahe ho? Aur koi kaam ni bacha tha? Bhagwaan ka vaasta hai aese ghatia kaam na kiya karo." Another user wrote, "Karan Kundra is definitely no Damon Salvatore..." One of the netizens wrote, "Wtf is this... My fab show getting ruined like dis." Another netizen dropped a note, panning the show, and wrote, "Seriously they copied the Vampire diaries and Twilight?? Aur kuch nhi mila? By watching the trailer i can tell how hideously flop this serial is going to be.. coloursTv always ruins every serial plus I feel sorry for the poor actors who agreed to be a part of this nonsense. TVD and Twilight were epic series and movie. Why don't you bring anything original. Stop runing and copying Hollywood movies and series."

Although Karan Kundrra fans' welcomed the series, there were a few users who mocked his presence and dialogue. A user called, "Everytime camera pans on Karan Kundra, "Hello Brother." Another user called, "Vampires daires ka sasta version." Ishq Mein Ghayal will be aired on Colors.