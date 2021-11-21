Inside pics of Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter’s 10th wedding anniversary celebration, ‘TMKOC’ family attends

The film 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has a huge following. Everything in the show is packed with power, from the storyline to the actors. Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter is one of the few people who has appeared on the show yet still has a large following.

The actress has been married for eight years and has a lovely son. She and her husband decided to remarry on their tenth wedding anniversary, and the photos are stunning. The 'TMKOC' family was present for the event. Former Sonu Nidhi Bhanushali, Sunayana (Anjali), Palak (Sonu), and Kush (Goli) were all present.

Talking to Tellychakkar, Priya talked about wedding jitters. She said, “As far as bridal jitters are concerned, I never had it the first time I married him. I knew Malav is the one. We were best friends before we got married. To date, I have exactly the same feelings and now the only thing is that I have to take care of Ardaas amid all this.”