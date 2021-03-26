Headlines

Television

'Indian Idol 12': Neetu Kapoor breaks down while narrating the story of how she fell in love with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is all set to be part of the Rishi Kapoor special episode on 'Indian Idol 12' over the weekend. The makers of the show, to celebrate Rishi's legacy, are all set to play special videos sent by veteran actors Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra who were friends with Rishi for over 45 years. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 26, 2021, 11:51 AM IST

Neetu Kapoor is all set to be part of the Rishi Kapoor special episode on 'Indian Idol 12' over the weekend. The makers of the show, to celebrate Rishi's legacy, are all set to play special videos sent by veteran actors Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra who were friends with Rishi for over 45 years. 

During these videos, at one point, Neetu Kapoor could not control herself and broke down remembering Rishi and how lively he was. In the video, expressing his love and fondness for Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh said, "Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and till today I feel his absence. In the true sense, he is an Indian Idol and I miss him a lot." 

Neetu also went on to share an incident when she realised she was in love with Rishi. The two actors were shooting at different cities, and Rishi Kapoor sent a telegram which said, "Sikhni yaad aayi (remembered you)." Neetu could not hold her tears while sharing these love-filled anecdotes.

Meanwhile, Jeetendra praised Neetu's commitment towards her family and her eternal support to her late husband. "I cannot express the feeling of how much I miss him. He is always going to be Chintu for me. Hats off to Neetu Ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together."

Watching both the videos, Neetu teared up, feeling overwhelmed as people talked about the impression her late husband has left on the lives of so many people. "I wanted to celebrate Rishi today but, looking at these videos and love from his legendary friends, I am just emotional and feeling overwhelmed."

During the show, the veteran actor also gifted a 'shagun ka lifafa' to judge Neha Kakkar, whom she was meeting for the first time since her wedding last year.

