Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with precious throwback video

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback video with her late husband and megastar Rishi Kapoor from their last trip to New York, on his 11th-month prayer meet on Thursday.

The 62-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and remembered her late actor-husband by sharing a precious throwback video.

In the caption, she wrote, "Since today is Rishiji's 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."

The video showed Neetu and Rishi enjoying an evening out in New York City. At one point, while Neetu records the clip, Rishi says, "Usko dikhao na, show this. What are you showing me?" he also sings along.

Though it is not clear what it is that Rishi wanted Neetu to show but what is evident is that both were having a good time.

Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Take a look at the video here:



Meanwhile, late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni Kapoor too shared a photo on Instagram in which her brother Ranbir Kapoor and she are seen offering prayers in memory of their father.

"Always watching over us ! We miss you," Riddhima captioned the photos.

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor is all set to be part of the Rishi Kapoor special episode on 'Indian Idol 12'. A new promo shared on Instagram sees Neetu visiting the sets of the popular reality show, bearing gifts. The veteran actor gifted a 'shagun ka lifafa' to judge Neha Kakkar, whom she was meeting for the first time since her wedding last year.

Neetu had previously visited 'Indian Idol' with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and told Neha, it was a gift from both of them. In the video, Neetu could be heard saying, "It's a tradition in India that when you meet someone for the first time after their wedding, you give them a shagun (a gift). I didn't get to give the shagun so this is a blessing for you from me and Rishi ji. May you have a great life full of happiness. And lots and lots and lots of happiness to you," she told Neha while giving her a golden envelope.

In the promo, Neetu also said that she wants everyone to remember Rishi ji with happiness and not with sadness in their hearts. She said, "It makes me so happy to be here. Today, we will not be sad, I will not be sad. I want to celebrate Rishi ji and my memories together. I have come here after a very long time alone, without my husband. So I need a little encouragement from you. But I am here so we will enjoy ourselves today."

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with cancer.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.