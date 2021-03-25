Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with precious throwback video

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with precious throwback video

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor is all set to be part of the Rishi Kapoor special episode on 'Indian Idol 12'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2021, 10:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback video with her late husband and megastar Rishi Kapoor from their last trip to New York, on his 11th-month prayer meet on Thursday.

The 62-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and remembered her late actor-husband by sharing a precious throwback video. 

In the caption, she wrote, "Since today is Rishiji's 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."

The video showed Neetu and Rishi enjoying an evening out in New York City. At one point, while Neetu records the clip, Rishi says, "Usko dikhao na, show this. What are you showing me?" he also sings along. 

Though it is not clear what it is that Rishi wanted Neetu to show but what is evident is that both were having a good time.

Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Take a look at the video here:


Meanwhile, late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahni Kapoor too shared a photo on Instagram in which her brother Ranbir Kapoor and she are seen offering prayers in memory of their father. 

"Always watching over us ! We miss you," Riddhima captioned the photos. 

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor is all set to be part of the Rishi Kapoor special episode on 'Indian Idol 12'. A new promo shared on Instagram sees Neetu visiting the sets of the popular reality show, bearing gifts. The veteran actor gifted a 'shagun ka lifafa' to judge Neha Kakkar, whom she was meeting for the first time since her wedding last year.

Neetu had previously visited 'Indian Idol' with her late husband Rishi Kapoor and told Neha, it was a gift from both of them. In the video, Neetu could be heard saying, "It's a tradition in India that when you meet someone for the first time after their wedding, you give them a shagun (a gift). I didn't get to give the shagun so this is a blessing for you from me and Rishi ji. May you have a great life full of happiness. And lots and lots and lots of happiness to you," she told Neha while giving her a golden envelope. 

In the promo, Neetu also said that she wants everyone to remember Rishi ji with happiness and not with sadness in their hearts. She said, "It makes me so happy to be here. Today, we will not be sad, I will not be sad. I want to celebrate Rishi ji and my memories together. I have come here after a very long time alone, without my husband. So I need a little encouragement from you. But I am here so we will enjoy ourselves today."

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with cancer.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket registration begins; details inside

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE