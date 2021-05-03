'Indian Idol 12': Manoj Muntashir clears the air about 'factual' error regarding late actor Shammi Kapoor's marriage

Lyricist and screenwriter and a judge in Indian Idol 12, Manoj Muntashir apologized for his misinformation regarding actor Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali on the show’s latest episode. Penned down songs like 'Tere Sang Yaara', 'Dil Meri Na Sune', 'Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga' and also dubbed dialogues for Baahubali 2 and Black Panther, shared an anecdote of their relationship which was incongruent with facts of their relationship.

In a conversation with author Rauf Ahmed for his new book Shammi Kapoor: The Game Changer, Kapoor had said, "When we reached the temple at the crack of dawn, Geeta in her by-now crumpled salwar-kameez and I in my kurta-pyjama, it was pouring cats and dogs. With Hari Valia as the sole witness, the pujari (priest) performed the ceremonial rites, and we took seven pheras (rounds) of the holy fire and were declared husband and wife. Geeta took out a lipstick from her purse and asked me to apply it on her maang (parting of the hair) like sindoor (vermilion) to proclaim our marital status."

Manoj's narrative went wrong when he said that Shammi Kapoor never married again. But the actor did get married in 1969 to Neila Devi Gohil from the royal family of Bhavnagar; the marriage lasted until her demise in 2011, putting an end to the 42-year-old companionship.

Muntashir wrote on Twitter, "Like all you lovely people out there, I am a diehard Hindi cinema fan too. Sometimes fans do commit mistakes unintentionally. I apologize for a factual error in today’s Indian idol episode. Shammi ji married Neila Devi after the untimely demise of Geeta Bali Ji. @SonyTV (sic)."

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar who has been judging the show from the start has been MIA and seems to not be returning soon.