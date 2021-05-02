'Indian Idol 12': Neha Kakkar not returning on singing reality show anytime soon, here's why

One of television's most popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12' is seeing a change in its judges' panel with Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani missing from the action for the past few days.

Singer and host Aditya Narayan recently returned to the sets after recovering from COVID-19. Now, as per a report in India.com, it turns out that the team has shifted its base from Mumbai to Daman following the strict COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, and the three judges couldn’t join the team.

Two weeks ago, host Aditya Narayan had isolated himself after contracting COVID-19. 'Indian Idol 12' contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni were also found positive for the deadly virus.

Aditya was then replaced by Jay Bhanushali who took over the show’s hosting duties temporarily. As for the judges, Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik have stepped in for Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani as the judges, according to a report in Bollywood Life.

The reports state that all those are associated with 'Indian Idol 12' have travelled to Daman and are being made to live in a strict bio bubble that allows them to only travel to their shoot location.

The shoot will continue to take place in Daman until cases in Maharashtra decrease and shootings are allowed again. So, while the show will be on to entertain audiences, people will have to wait a little more for their favourite judges to return.