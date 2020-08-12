'I have only love for Rithvik Dhanjani in my heart': Asha Negi opens up on their breakup

After dating for about six years, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi parted ways which broke the hearts of their fans. The former couple has no hard feelings for each other and has been wishing well. Although Rithvik hasn't opened up about the breakup, Asha has maintained that she has only love and respect for him despite being apart from each other. The actor had also said that relationship and people do fall apart.

Now, as per reports in BollywoodLife, Asha opened up about the breakup to a portal stating, "All I want to say is that we both are giving our best at whatever place or state we are in our lives right now. We both are working on ourselves and I can say for myself that I do not have any hard feelings for Rithvik and I am sure that Rithvik won't be having any hard feelings too. I'll always want him to succeed in life. This is a very personal thing for me but I would just like to say that I have only love for Rithvik in my heart."

She also urged fans to not be judgemental towards Rithvik and her. Asha added, "I will say that this is life and us actors are also human beings. I would ask our fans not to judge us and respect the decisions we take."

When an entertainment portal had asked Asha about the breakup, she had earlier said, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies. I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life."