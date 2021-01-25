Here's why Kapil Sharma decided to pull the plug on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

On Sunday, reports started making the rounds that The Kapil Sharma Show is set to go off air in February this year. However, the reason for the decision was not disclosed earlier. Now, as per a report in The Times of India, multiple reasons have come about for Kapil to pull the plug off his hit show. Alongside, Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh.

Talking about the reason, a source told the portal, "Contrary to reports, there is no revamp plan. Kapil's show has been a favourite with masses because of many reasons. The audience participation was one driving factor for the show. Currently, there is no live audience due to the pandemic. Films too are not releasing and so, Bollywood actors are not coming to the show for any film promotion. So, the makers felt that it would be ideal to take a break right now and return when things get back to normal."

The report also suggested that Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath's second pregnancy is also one of the reasons too. The source further said, "Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni is expecting their second child and the break would be ideal for him to stay at home and focus on giving quality time to the family. This break will give him that much-needed time to spend with family. The show too can return with more entertaining content after a three-month break."

The Kapil Sharma Show ran nearly for two years and was on a break due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.