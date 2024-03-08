Watch: Elvish Yadav brutally assaults Gurugram-based influencer Maxtern in viral video, netizens call for his arrest

Elvish Yadav physically assaulted Maxtern, and the latter claimed that he even threatened to kill him. Netizens have slammed and brutally trolled Elvish for his temper issues.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and famous influencer Elvish Yadav again fell into another controversy by slapping, brutally assaulting Gurugram-based YouTuber Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) on Thursday. The incident came to light when Maxtern posted a video on his X, on Friday, 1.20 am.

In his video, Maxtern claimed that around 8-10 people came with Elvish Yadav to beat him, and the star influencer even threatened to kill him. Maxtern also updated that he will put out a full video of Elvish beating him on Friday morning, and informed that his upper lip got hurt after the brawl.

Here's Maxtern's video informing about his physical argument with Elvish Yadav

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern!

Video shubhah daalta kya ladaee hui h ! pic.twitter.com/HsKyrVmREr — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

On Friday morning, the full video of Elvish and Maxtern's argument surfaced on X, and it went viral instantly. In the 5-minute CCTV footage, Elvish is seen storming into the presumed store, where Maxtern tried to welcome him, and offered his hand, but Elvish slapped him hard. After this, Maxtern tried to hit Elvish, but the latter overpowered him and hit him with multiple jabs. Soon, Elvish's entourage of guards tried to separate them, but Elvish looked visibly miffed with Sagar and was heard asking him to apologise multiple times. After a point, Elvish tried to leave the place, but Maxtern's words further instigated him. In the video clip, Elvish is heard telling Sagar to say sorry and apologise for his comments, but Maxtern refused to apologise.

Check out the full video of Elvish and Maxtern fight

Full-Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish Yadav and Real Maxtern yesterday night (With Audio) pic.twitter.com/s8DMjB1qOV — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

As per the media reports, Maxtern made some distasteful comments on Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui's friendship bond during the ISPL match. Elvish reportedly got to know, and he called Maxtern to meet. This isn't the first time when Elvish lost his cool and slapped a person.

Soon after this fight video went viral, several netizens slammed Elvish for his uncontrollable rage. A netizen wrote, "This is a crime. Elvish should be booked for beating a minor." Another netizen wrote, "Seriously need a criminal case against Elvish and his team." An internet user wrote, "Elvish turned into Kilvish." Another internet user wrote, "Ek criminal case to banta hai Elvish ke against." No statement or clarification has been issued from Elvish Yadav yet.