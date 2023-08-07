Headlines

Television

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Before Ekta Kapoor captured the imagination of Indian audiences with her classic series, this family drama from 1999 was the first Indian soap to set the benchmark of 1000 episodes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Whenever we think about longest running television series in India, we instantly remember Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Pavitra Rishta, Uttran, Udaan, and Anupamaa. If we take the nostalgic route, then we do remember Ekta Kapoor's popular shows such as Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahanii Ghar Ghar Kii, Kahiin Kisii Roz, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and many others. 

The shows mentioned above have crossed the benchmarks of 500 and 1000 episodes. However, if you think Kyuki or Kahanii or any other Ekta Kapoor show was the first one to cross the 1000-episode benchmark, then you are mistaken. Let's take a route down the memory lane. 

The first Indian soap to cross 1000 episodes is...

In 1999, director Vipul Amrutlal Shah (The Kerala Story) directed a family drama Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, and it was the first television series to reach 1000 episodes. Premiered on Sony Entertainment Television, the show was considered among the longest-running television series of Indian television. The show was a remake of a hit Gujarati show on ETV Gujarati called Sapna Na Vavetar.

Let's take a look at the show's title song 

Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka starred an ensemble cast of talented cast, who are now veteran artistes. The show was led by Late Ajit Vachhani, and it was supported by Dina Pathak, Kalpana Diwan, Sanat Vyas, Zankhana Desai, Rasik Dave, Rajeev Mehta, Apara Mehta, Manoj Joshi, Vandana Pathak, Suchita Trivedi, Supriya Pathak, Sarita Joshi, Deven Bhojani. The talented cast and the narrative impressed the audience. The show's first episode was telecasted on January 25, 1999, and it ended on November 29, 2002. 

The plot of Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka

The basic plot of Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka focuses on a Gujarati business tycoon, Purushottam Nanavati (late Ajit Vachhani), who is the head of his joint family of four married sons. It focuses on the problems a joint family faces. The tiff of family members, their separation, their union, and the ways they mend their differences form most of the narrative. This show was also called one of the progressive shows of that time. 

 

