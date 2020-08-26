‘Desh se badhkar kuch nahi’: Twitterati trend 'Boycott Mirzapur 2'; here's why Ali Fazal is being called out

Ali Fazal is being called out by the netizens after 'Mirzapur 2' release date has been announced.

Earlier this week, the makers of Mirzapur 2 dropped a teaser announcing the much-awaited streaming date for the show. The first season of the crime thriller show streamed in 2018 and since then fans were impatient for the second season. They have been sharing memes, urging the makers to release the season soon so that they can binge-watch the show once again. But there are a few netizens who want to boycott Mirzapur 2 now.

It so happened that the lead actor of the show, Ali Fazal's tweets from December 2019, during the CAA NRC protests have been surfaced again and people are citing that the actor ignited mobs. One of the tweets of Ali read as "Protests: Suru Majboori Mein Kiye Thhey, Ab Maja Aa Raha Hai!!!" This hasn't gone well with the Twitterati who wants to boycott the show. A Twitter user going by the name '@saumyakumary' had written a note stating wherein she asked people three counter questions in relation to banning Mirzapur due to Ali.

Check out her tweets and other posts on 'Boycott Mirzapur 2' below:

Talking about the first season of Mirzapur, the show starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. It was co-directed by Karan Anshuman and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

The upcoming season is all set to be streamed this year on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.