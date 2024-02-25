Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

Diya Aur Baati Hum's Sandhya Rathi aka Deepika Singh opened up about the lack of opportunities in films. and if her image on TV has affected her film career.

Television star Deepika Singh opened up about her film career and also discussed if the tag of TV has impacted her journey to the big screen. Deepika earned fame and won fans with her performance as IPS Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Deepika led the popular soap drama for five years, and then the show went off-air, she moved to bigger platforms

After Diya Aur Baati Hum, Deepika made her OTT debut with The Real Soulmate (2018), and three years later, Deepika made her Bollywood debut with the social drama Titu Ambani. Deepika's debut movie was directed by her husband, Rohit Raj Goyal, and despite garnering praises from international film festivals, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

While promoting her upcoming series, Mangal Lakshmi, Deepika clarifies if the tag of 'TV star' has affected her film career. She says, "I've always distanced myself, and I'm not a big fan of networking. I stay on the outskirts of Mumbai. This is because I want to dedicate a part of my day to my family and Odissi. I also believe in fortune. So if there's anything destined to get, I will get it." Discussing filmmakers' perception towards TV actors, Deepika adds, "Yeh television ka tag toh nahi mila. Lekin uske baad mujhe kuch substantial kaam nahi mila."

After Titu Ambani, Deepika was offered many roles, but she was unsure about their fate, "Jitni bhi films mili thi, mujhe aisa laga ki kya yeh banke market mein aayegi yeh pata nahi. I was offered films, but it would take 2-2.5 years to complete. So, it was like stepping into a new world. Thus, I decided that I will return to TV."

Deepika admits that after her debut film, she has not been considered for good roles, or by big production houses. "Mujhe tag jaisa feel nahi hua, but haan mujhe roles hi nahin aaye kisi bhi bade production house se. Maybe log sochte hoge ki aap zyada TV kar lete ho toh zyada expose ho jaate ho."

Deepika doesn't regret the lack of adequate roles in films. She is happy with the fact that makers find her capable enough to lead shows that possess the power to bring change. At last, she concludes, "Jo bhi kaam kiya hai acha kiya and that's a bigger thing for me. I don't want to be a part of the project, where my fans or my husband would point out saying, 'Isse react karna nahi aata tha. Yaha disinterested lag rahi hai. I don't want to do that." Deepika's latest show Mangal Lakshmi will be premiering on February 27, 2024, and airing every day at 9:00 pm only on Colors.