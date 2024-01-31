Twitter
Headlines

CID actor Dayanand Shetty aka Inspector Daya feels their show was 'sabotaged': 'Kuch internal politics...'

'I’m probably the worst...': Suniel Shetty on hesitation in judging Dance Deewane, asks 'why me?'

Here's how much money Google spent to lay off 12,000 employees

Jacqueline Fernandez knowingly possessed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's proceeds of crime, ED tells Delhi HC

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED issues 5th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CID actor Dayanand Shetty aka Inspector Daya feels their show was 'sabotaged': 'Kuch internal politics...'

2024 to be tough for Indian startups in AI-driven profit era

Fighter co-writer Ramon Chibb reacts to Hrithik, Deepika-starrer being called 'jingositic': 'Bashing Pakistan is not...'

Tips for maintaining money plant

Animals that love to sunbathe during winters

8 superfoods to boost oxygen level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

CID actor Dayanand Shetty aka Inspector Daya feels their show was 'sabotaged': 'Kuch internal politics...'

'I’m probably the worst...': Suniel Shetty on hesitation in judging Dance Deewane, asks 'why me?'

Jacqueline Fernandez knowingly possessed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's proceeds of crime, ED tells Delhi HC

HomeTelevision

Television

CID actor Dayanand Shetty aka Inspector Daya feels their show was 'sabotaged': 'Kuch internal politics...'

"We felt that there was no need to stop the show considering the pace and madness with which it was going on for 21 years", said CID's Inspector Daya aka Dayanand Shetty in a recent interview.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The extremely popular police procedural TV show CID starred popular characters such as ACP Pradyuman, senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya, portrayed by Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty. The show, which is a pop culture phenomenon, telecast its first episode on January 21, 1998, and suddently went off air on October 27, 2018 on Sony Entertainment Television after running successfully for 21 years.

In a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Laksh Maheshwari, Dayanand Shetty shared his feelings on why the show ended. The actor, who appeared as Senior Inspector Daya in the 2014 blockbuster Singham Returns also, said that he feels that their show was sabotaged by the channel due to internal politics.

"Jo cheez paida hoti hai, usko khatam toh hona hi hai, har cheez perishable hai. Humko aisa lagta tha ki 21 saal jis pace pe aur jis craze ke saath ye chal raha tha toh band karne ki zaroorat nahi thi. Kuch internal politics bhi hio sakta hai ya phir, like I said destiny. Humko fir bhi lagta hai somehwhere ki show ko sabotage kiya gaya hai (Whatever comes into this world, has to end some day, every thing is perishable. We felt that there was no need to stop the show considering the pace and madness with which it was going on for 21 years. Maybe some internal politics happened or, like I said destiny. We still feel that somewhere the show has been sabotaged)", Dayanand said.

In a shocking piece of new, Dinesh Phadnis, who played the popular character of Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy in CID, passed away at the age of 57 in December 2023. The show's leading cast members including Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, and Aditya Srivastava paid their last respects to him at his funeral.

READ | Fighter co-writer Ramon Chibb reacts to Hrithik, Deepika-starrer being called 'jingositic': 'Bashing Pakistan is not...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Budget 2024: Finance Ministry bullish on 7 percent plus growth but...

Water supply to be shut down in Delhi for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30; check list of affected areas

2024 to be tough for Indian startups in AI-driven profit era

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE