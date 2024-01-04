Headlines

Captain Ankita Lokhande lashes out at Vicky Jain for refusing to do house duties in BB17: ‘Yahi hai teri asliyat…’

Ankita Lokhande slams her husband Vicky Jain after he refuses to do house duties assigned by her in Bigg Boss 17.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 02:09 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande slams Vicky Jain for refusing to do house duties
After Isha Malviya, Munawar Faruqui, and Aoora, now Ankita Lokhande has become the new captain of Bigg Boss 17. However, his husband, Vicky Jain seems to be a little upset about her becoming the captain. The recent promo of Salman Khan's show sees a big fight between the couple when Vicky refuses to do the house duties appointed by Ankita. 

Bigg Boss insider The Khabri shared the recent promo of the show wherein Ankita Lokhande can be heard asking Vicky Jain to clean the garden, however, he refuses to do it which leads to the actress lashing out at him and calling him "jalkukda (jealous)," of her becoming the captain of the house. Ankita said to Vicky, "You and Abhishek together can do Garden," to which Vicky replied, "We'll see to it when we have to do." His response made Ankita furious. 

She was then seen asking Vicky to respect the captain, to which he replied, "We'll respect captain according to how she behaves, what do you do and what do you even know?" to which Ankita replied, "What do you know?" and called him "gadha" Vicky further replied, "you only know how to argue," Ankita further said, "And you only know how to show ego." The argument further got heated up when Vicky taunted Ankita's captaincy skills and the actress called him jealous and said, "This is your reality." 

The promo also showed a big fight between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui as he didn't let her become the captain of the house. The actress was heard saying that she has hate for Munawar and doesn't want him to win. Later she also taunted him by saying that he only keeps friendships for his benefit. 

Netizens reacted to the promo and some even came in support of Ankita Lokhande. One of the comments read, "Ankita deserves better." Another wrote, "Ankita back in Game fire." Another user commented, "Ankita and Munawar are the Top 2." 

Meanwhile, this week saw YouTuber Anurag Dobhal's eviction through the votes of the contestants. Other than this, this week, Samarth Jurel, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, and Munawar Faruqui are nominated. It will be interesting to see after Anurag, who will get evicted from the show. 

