HomeTelevision

Television

'Being a cancer survivor...': Actress Chhavi Mittal slams Poonam Pandey's death hoax, calls it...

Actress and cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal has strongly reacted to Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt, and called it "highly insensitive."

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

Edited by

Actress Chhavi Mittal, who is also a cancer survivor slammed Poonam Pandey for spreading her fake death news. On Friday, Poonam Pandey shared a post about her demise from cervical cancer. Several netizens, including celebs like Chhavi, paid condolence on her demise. However, on Saturday, she shared a video of her, stating that she's alive, and she posted her demise news to spread awareness against the deadly disease. 

In an interview with News18, Chhavi Mittal slammed the actress for the fake death stunt. She said, "I think it was in bad taste for me, being a cancer survivor. I think it is not a joke to lose your life to a disease like that. A lot of people are trying their best to create awareness regarding cervical cancer, and so am I. I have done my bit and will continue to do my bit regarding cervical cancer. I think it could have been done a little more aesthetically.".

Mittal further added that when she got to know about Poonam's death on Friday, she felt really bad. Calling her stint incentive, she added, "It was highly insensitive. Being a cancer survivor and also working with people who are struggling with different cancers, and people who have lost their loved ones to this disease, I know how it feels. To be honest, when I heard the news yesterday, I felt really bad. I thought why would she not talk about it, get support? My heart really went out to her thinking she must have struggled at such a young age. I think it was very insensitive towards people who are actually struggling with it."

Not only Chhavi but several other celebs such as Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut, Shefali Zarriwala, Aly Goni, Urfi Javed criticised Poonam for faking her death. Poonam Pandey's latest video met with negative comments, and she was brutally trolled for her 'cheap publicity stunt'. 

