BoycottKapilSharmaShow trends on Twitter after 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri made THIS allegation

#Boycottkapilsharmashow trends as the director of 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted that Kapil Sharma turned down his request to feature his team on the show for promotions.

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

The director blamed Kapil Sharma said that they don't have a big star because of which show will not be a big hit.

Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES. https://t.co/l4IPSJ8nX4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

As soon as this tweet circulated, people started bashing him.