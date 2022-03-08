Search icon
#BoycottKapilSharmaShow trends on Twitter after 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri made THIS allegation

#Boycottkapilsharmashow trends after the director of 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted about Kapil Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

#Boycottkapilsharmashow trends as the director of 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted that Kapil Sharma turned down his request to feature his team on the show for promotions.

The director blamed Kapil Sharma said that they don't have a big star because of which show will not be a big hit.

As soon as this tweet circulated, people started bashing him. 

