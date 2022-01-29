'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal and beau Varun Sood buy their first house together in Mumbai

‘Bigg Boss’ OTT winner Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood on Friday took to Instagram and announced that they have turned their dream into reality and have together bought a house in Mumbai, city of dreams.

Divya and Varun on social media dropped two pictures of each other while holding a house model in their hands. Sharing the pictures, Divya wrote, “My parents always empowered me and pushed me to have my own empire. Glad to share it with you guys that we bought our own house!!! Varun n I have always got little things and together we make it big… 1405- Divya 1505- varun Satnam waheguru.”

Meanwhile, Varun also shared the same post and wrote, “Floor 15 + Floor 14= FIRST HOUSE.” Take a look:

Their fans and friends congratulated them for buying the house. One of their fans wrote, “Congratulations bhai and bhabhi may God bless you always like this and you always succeed and shine,” while the second one mentioned, “o so so proud of you guys.” The third person mentioned, “Omg I’m so proud and happy for you both. God bless you both. Congratulations.”

Divya Agarwal had won the 'Reality Queen of the Year' award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2021. The winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ actress Divya Agarwal already created a buzz with her mind-boggling performance in ALT Balaji’s web series ‘Cartel’ while she was in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. She played multiple characters in the show. The never-seen-before avatars of Divya and the jaw-dropping make-overs made fans go head over heels. Now, it’s filmmaker Ekta Kapoor who is lauding the performance.