Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reads script, operates mobile in the house? clip from live footage leaves netizens puzzled

A clip from live footage went viral as netizens are assuming that either Pooja Bhatt has been given access to a mobile phone in the house, or she's reading a script.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

The reality show, Bigg Boss has nationwide popularity, but the show has also been subject to numerous debates. One of the topics of discussion is the transparency of the series. Time and again, the host Salman Khan, has told the viewers that the makers don't give a script to viewers, and the show is real. The OTT version of Bigg Boss allows 24X7 live feed access to viewers, and two clips from the feed camera went viral, and it has raised doubts about the show among the netizens. 

On Thursday, Pooja Bhatt was appointed as a filmmaker by Bigg Boss who asked Pooja to cast the rest of the housemates under the category of hero, heroine, supporting cast, and villain of the house. The task was initiated and Pooja took the personal viva of contestants and announced their role. Before Manisha Rani met Pooja at the task area, the director was captured looking down for a few seconds, and her hand movement hinted at seemingly operating a phone. This clip went viral, and netizens speculate that Pooja was given access to a phone inside the house. While other netizens said that she was given a script for the task. For the unversed, contestants have not been given access to mobile phones inside the Bigg Boss house. 

As soon as the video was shared, netizens shared their views about it. An internet user wrote, "Reading script." Another internet user wrote, "Script bhul gyi director." One of the internet users wrote, "Scripted show." A netizen wrote, "Looks like a phone." Another netizen asked, "Arey iske pass mobile kaise aaya. Scripted."  One of the netizens wrote, "Seems like she has a phone... Pooja jab se bahar gayi hai Dental check up ke bahane se tab se show Pooja hi chala rahi hai makers ke hisab se... Looking like a scripted one." 

By the end of the task, Pooja announced her cast members, and Bigg Boss rejected her choice, based on live audience feedback. As far as nominations are concerned, Manisha and Aashika Bhatia are nominated for this week's eviction. 

