Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz gets into ugly argument with Elvish Yadav, calls him ‘dedh shana’ for this reason

Falaq Naazz and Elvish Yadav get into an ugly fight before Weekend Ka Vaar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Last week saw the entry of two wildcard contestants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Since then, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev have not been getting along well with the wildcards. In a new promo, Falaq and Elvish can be seen getting into yet another ugly fight over food. 

JioCinema shared a new promo video on Instagram wherein Elvish Yadav and Falaq Naazz can be seen getting into a fight. In the video, Elvish can be heard asking for an extra paratha, to which Falaq replied, “2-2 hi ban rahe hai, jinko extra bhook lagg rahi hai vo aapna alag se banae kha sakte hai (only 2 parantha’s each are being made, those who feel hungry, can make their own).” To this the YouTuber replied, “when food is made in our house, people don’t ask how much will you eat. Please don’t do this with food.” This led to a huge fight between the two. 

Elvish Yadav was further heard saying, ‘Please don’t keep a count of food, it sounds very small.” to this, Falaq replied angrily, “everyone knows who looks small and for what.” She was further heard calling him ‘dedh shana’ in the video. 

Netizens also shared their views on the fight between Elvish Yadav and Falaq Naaz. One of the comments read, “Salman Khan should take her class on the topic.” Another wrote, “if someone pokes you while eating, it is seriously difficult to eat.” Another commented, “Shame on Falaq.” 

Meanwhile, as far as the nomination is concerned, 6 contestants including Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Aashika Bhatia, and Jad Hadid are nominated for this week. It will be interesting to see who will be scolded by Salman Khan on this Weekend Ka Vaar and whose journey in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house will come to an end.  

Read Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

 

