Who is YouTuber Elvish Yadav, why his name is trending in flower pots' theft case?

A 50-year-old property dealer has been arrested for the theft of flower pots case in Gurugram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

A video of two men stealing flower pots kept for beautification in Gurugram for G20 event became the talk of the town on Tuesday. The duo put some flower pots in an SUV. Soon after this, YouTuber Elvish Yadav's name also started trending regarding the matter. But why?

Netizens claimed that the SUV in the video belonged to Yadav. They claimed that the SUV in the footage was seen in a video on Yadav's YouTube channel. They said that Elvish used the SUV car at a rally in Rajasthan last year. 

Users also shared screenshots from both videos, claiming the car in the flower pots' theft clip and the one in the Rajasthan rally have the same registration number.

However, Yadav has refused the allegations of owing the SUV car and said he is suing people who are spreading false information. "This is not my vehicle. I kindly ask everyone not to spread any untrue information about me. I'm suing the people who are spreading false information about me," he tweeted.

Who is YouTuber Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is a video creator who also makes short films, which often trend on YouTube. He also runs two channels -- Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav. He usually puts out video content on top-end cars. His two channels have 36 lakh and 92 lakh followers, respectively.

He also runs his own NGO named 'Elvish Yadav Foundation'. He has 3.1 million followers on Instagram. According to his Instagram profile, he is also the founder of 'systumm clothing'.

 

 

Meanwhile, in the flower pots theft case,  a 50-year-old property dealer has been arrested. Police also recovered 10 stolen flower pots and an SUV, which was used in the crime, from the arrested accused.

