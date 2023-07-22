Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Know why Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar might taste Salman Khan's anger this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its fifth week now and after the entry of the wildcards, the competition in the game has increased. This week, one of the wildcards was the center of almost all the arguments in the house and it will be interesting to see who will be facing Salman’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, in Salman Khan’s absence, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were seen hosting the show, however, if reports are to be believed, Salman will be back this week and this might be a problem for some of the contestants. Here’s a look at who might face the heat of Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav’s water

During a task wherein Bigg Boss appointed Elvish Yadav as the dictator of the house, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naazz refused to obey to his orders. When Elvish asked for a glass of water from Jiya, the actress mixed handwash in it and was later seen discussing, laughing about it with Avinash, and calling Elvish dumb. This left Elvish’s fans in anger who slammed the actress for her ‘inhumane’ behaviour and demanded strict action. Will Salman Khan take strict action against her? Well, only time can tell.

Elvish Yadav for abusing Avinash Sachdev

As Avinash Sachdev refused to follow the orders of dictator Elvish Yadav, this led to an ugly argument between the two. Elvish was seen commenting on Avinash and Falaq’s relationship in the house and also abused Avinash in a fit of anger. Salman Khan might not tolerate the abusive words said by Elvish and he might take his class Weekend Ka Vaar.

Avinash Sachdev for body-shaming Aashika Bhatia

Avinash Sachdev and Aashika Bhatia are not getting along too well in the house. The actor not only nominated her this week but also body-shamed her during a task. During the captaincy task, Aashika Bhatia was not letting Avinash perform his task to make him lose. This made Avinash angry and he called her a bull. This might not be good for Avinash.

Bebika Dhurve for mocking Manisha Rani’s personal hygiene

Recently, Manisha Rani left her unused sanitary pad in the washroom as she was expecting her period. Later when confronted by Pooja Bhatt (captain), she picked up and threw it immediately. However, it became a gossip for Bebika Dhurve who told it to Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naazz. Pooja Bhatt slammed the three for making Manisha Rani’s menstrual cycle a gossip topic and Bebika might also get scolded by Salman Khan for the same.

Meanwhile, as far as the nominations are concerned, a total of 6 contestants are nominated this week including Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

