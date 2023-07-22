Headlines

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

Meet IAS Shraddha Gome, who topped 10th, 12th, law school cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, secured AIR...

Here's who Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will fight in Tiger 3; Maneesh Sharma film's plot details leaked

Dulquer Salmaan calls father Mammootty ‘bestest’ for bagging Best Actor award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

Meet IAS Shraddha Gome, who topped 10th, 12th, law school cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, secured AIR...

Here's who Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will fight in Tiger 3; Maneesh Sharma film's plot details leaked

10 lesser-known Mughal monuments

10 super-drinks to cure fatigue

10 funny nicknames of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Know why Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar might taste Salman Khan's anger this Weekend Ka Vaar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its fifth week now and after the entry of the wildcards, the competition in the game has increased. This week, one of the wildcards was the center of almost all the arguments in the house and it will be interesting to see who will be facing Salman’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar. 

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, in Salman Khan’s absence, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh were seen hosting the show, however, if reports are to be believed, Salman will be back this week and this might be a problem for some of the contestants. Here’s a look at who might face the heat of Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav’s water 

During a task wherein Bigg Boss appointed Elvish Yadav as the dictator of the house, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naazz refused to obey to his orders. When Elvish asked for a glass of water from Jiya, the actress mixed handwash in it and was later seen discussing, laughing about it with Avinash, and calling Elvish dumb. This left Elvish’s fans in anger who slammed the actress for her ‘inhumane’ behaviour and demanded strict action. Will Salman Khan take strict action against her? Well, only time can tell.

Elvish Yadav for abusing Avinash Sachdev

As Avinash Sachdev refused to follow the orders of dictator Elvish Yadav, this led to an ugly argument between the two. Elvish was seen commenting on Avinash and Falaq’s relationship in the house and also abused Avinash in a fit of anger. Salman Khan might not tolerate the abusive words said by Elvish and he might take his class Weekend Ka Vaar. 

Avinash Sachdev for body-shaming Aashika Bhatia

Avinash Sachdev and Aashika Bhatia are not getting along too well in the house. The actor not only nominated her this week but also body-shamed her during a task. During the captaincy task, Aashika Bhatia was not letting Avinash perform his task to make him lose. This made Avinash angry and he called her a bull. This might not be good for Avinash. 

Bebika Dhurve for mocking Manisha Rani’s personal hygiene 

Recently, Manisha Rani left her unused sanitary pad in the washroom as she was expecting her period. Later when confronted by Pooja Bhatt (captain), she picked up and threw it immediately. However, it became a gossip for Bebika Dhurve who told it to Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naazz. Pooja Bhatt slammed the three for making Manisha Rani’s menstrual cycle a gossip topic and Bebika might also get scolded by Salman Khan for the same. 

Meanwhile, as far as the nominations are concerned, a total of 6 contestants are nominated this week including Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

Read Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz for mocking Manisha Rani's personal hygiene - Watch

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

Mahabharat fame Saurabh Raaj Jain’s new avatar from upcoming project leaked

NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in, know how to apply

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE