Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Depressed' Cyrus Broacha requests Salman Khan to let him out of show, says 'I'm mentally dead'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The third Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan started on an exciting note. The host picked up the troublemaker maker of the week, Bebika Dhurve, and asked to change her perception towards Jad Hadid. The episode was almost 1.30 hours long, and the last 30 minutes were all about Cyrus Broacha pleading before Salman Khan, saying that he wishes to quit the show. The comedian, anchor, and podcaster requested Salman Khan and the makers to let him go. Cyrus complained to Salman that he feels finished inside the house. Cyrus claimed that he has lost his appetite, weight, and sleep. And he's feeling depressed in the house.

Before Salman confronted Cyrus, the makers showcased different clips where the comedian is asking other housemates to help him in getting Bigg Boss' attention. Broacha assumed that he has signed a 3-week contract. However, the taskmaster asked housemates to assemble in the living room and he clearly announced that Cyrus has signed the same contract that others have, and there is no such levy of an early exit. Since then, Broacha is keen to leave the show. Then in the episode, Salman asked Cyrus to share his problems, and he said, "Sir I having trouble inside the house. I sleep for only 3 hours, I have lost weight, and I feel I'm completely finished. I can't handle it."

Salman went on to console Cyrus and said that people are loving him, and it's about a few more weeks. Khan suggested Cyrus to consider this show as an assignment and even said that if he ended his journey abruptly, he would be an example of a quitter, and would repent his decision later. For the first time in 14 years of Salman Khan's hosting, the actor used the F-word to explain the adverse effects Cyrus will have after his decision. Khan gave his example and said that even when he was down with Dengue or Covid, he shot for the show for hours.

To motivate Cyrus, his old friend, Kunal Vijaykar, joined the show with Salman Khan, and pushed him to show the real Cyrus Broacha. However, the comedian decided to quit, and he kept on requesting the host and Kunal about his exit. Cyrus said, "I am feeling depressed, my diabetes, which was earlier controlled, has now reached the borderline. I am feeling finished mentally and physically. I can't hack it any more." Cyrus even asked the audience to give him the least number of votes, so that he could leave the show. At last, Salman lost his calm and said that if he wanted to leave, then he would have to pay the penalty.

Cyrus didn't want to pay the penalty as well, so he said that he will be a 'dead meat' inside the house. Khan found his attitude a bit offensive and said that if he continues behaving like this, he would make the door open, and Cyrus can walk out, as he won't tolerate disrespect of the show. Salman asked him to take some time and think about his decision.