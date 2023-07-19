Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Akanksha Puri has reacted to Jiya Shankar's act of mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss OTT 2: After netizens, former-contestant Akanksha Puri slammed Jiya Shankar for giving soap water to Elvish Yadav. Yesterday, Jiya was brutally slammed by netizens over her behaviour with Elvish Yadav. For the unversed, Elvish was appointed the new king of the house by the taskmaster. All the housemates will have to obey every command of Yadav. 

Elvish was bullied and mocked by Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, and Jiya Shankar when he was chosen to become The Assitant in the house after last Weekend Ka Vaar. When Bigg Boss declared Elvish as the new king, he decided to take his revenge, by ordering Jiya to bring a glass of water for him. Jiya decided to play foul and she added handwash to the glass. Unknowingly, Elvish took a sip, and he realised that Jiya purposely mixed soap water in the glass. When Elvish confronted Jiya, she denied it, argued with him, and cried foul over his behaviour. 

Jiya's act was captured on the live feed, and she was brutally trolled by Elvish's fans. Now, even Akanksha Puri has also slammed the actress for stooping low to take revenge. Akanksha took her reaction to Twitter, responding to a tweet, Puri revealed that even though she didn't see the episode, it was shameful of what Jiya did to Elvish, "Really? R u serious? I have not seen the episode but this is shameful !! Not done… this is insane!" 

Here's Akanksha Puri's tweet

After Jiya's act, netizens slammed the actress for her ‘shameful’ act and trend Shame on Jiya on Twitter. One of the tweets read, “How can someone be so inhumane? Please take strict action against her and throw her out of the house.” Another wrote, “What cheap behaviour is it? Elvish Yadav asks for a glass of water and she mixed handwash in it & have the guts to argue over it. Shame on her insecurity is on another level.” Another tweet read, “Cheapness has crossed all limits. She is the worst person ever in the show.” Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, and Jad Hadid are nominated for eviction this week and are fighting for their survival.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Jaw-dropping viral video: Woman dines from lion's plate, internet reacts

Salman Khan to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 after backlash to photo of him hosting show with cigarette? Here's the truth

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins — Apply at jkbopee.gov.in before July 23

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE