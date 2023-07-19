Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Akanksha Puri has reacted to Jiya Shankar's act of mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: After netizens, former-contestant Akanksha Puri slammed Jiya Shankar for giving soap water to Elvish Yadav. Yesterday, Jiya was brutally slammed by netizens over her behaviour with Elvish Yadav. For the unversed, Elvish was appointed the new king of the house by the taskmaster. All the housemates will have to obey every command of Yadav.

Elvish was bullied and mocked by Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, and Jiya Shankar when he was chosen to become The Assitant in the house after last Weekend Ka Vaar. When Bigg Boss declared Elvish as the new king, he decided to take his revenge, by ordering Jiya to bring a glass of water for him. Jiya decided to play foul and she added handwash to the glass. Unknowingly, Elvish took a sip, and he realised that Jiya purposely mixed soap water in the glass. When Elvish confronted Jiya, she denied it, argued with him, and cried foul over his behaviour.

Jiya's act was captured on the live feed, and she was brutally trolled by Elvish's fans. Now, even Akanksha Puri has also slammed the actress for stooping low to take revenge. Akanksha took her reaction to Twitter, responding to a tweet, Puri revealed that even though she didn't see the episode, it was shameful of what Jiya did to Elvish, "Really? R u serious? I have not seen the episode but this is shameful !! Not done… this is insane!"

Here's Akanksha Puri's tweet

Really ??? R u serious ???? I have not seen the episode but this is shameful !! Not done… this is insane !! https://t.co/anvZuW1FnU — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) July 18, 2023

After Jiya's act, netizens slammed the actress for her ‘shameful’ act and trend Shame on Jiya on Twitter. One of the tweets read, “How can someone be so inhumane? Please take strict action against her and throw her out of the house.” Another wrote, “What cheap behaviour is it? Elvish Yadav asks for a glass of water and she mixed handwash in it & have the guts to argue over it. Shame on her insecurity is on another level.” Another tweet read, “Cheapness has crossed all limits. She is the worst person ever in the show.” Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, and Jad Hadid are nominated for eviction this week and are fighting for their survival.