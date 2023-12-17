Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

Munawar Faruqui's complicated love life has become the centre of attention inside the Bigg Boss 17 house after Ayesh Khan has entered as the latest wildcard entry.

Things are going to get heated inside Bigg Boss 17 after the latest wildcary entry Ayesha Khan enters the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show. It was last week itself when the social media inluencer and model Ayesha had accused Munawar Faruqui of being in a relationship with her while also being committed with his girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

And as she made such shocking claims, the show's makers have brought her directly inside the Bigg Boss house to confront the stand-up comedian. In her entry promo, Ayesha said that Munawar even promised to marry her before coming into the show and she needs an apoloy from him since he is still claiming that Nazila is her girlfriend while talking with other housemates.

Now in the latest promo for the Sunday's episode shared by the Colors team, Ayesha is seen questioning Munawar about the things he promised her. The stand-up comic replies to her that he is pretending to date Nazila, and accepted that he actually said 'I love you' to her prior to entering the show. Mannara Chopra, Munawar's friend in the Bigg Boss house, appears shocked at first but seems to be enjoying their argument in the final few seconds of the clip.

In the third week in the show, Munawar had told Mannara "I have been with someone for the past two years. I was in a marriage in 2017 and in 2020 we got separated. Last year our divorce got finalised. Amid all this, the best thing about my life is my son. He is 5 years old and he stays with me."

Also, Nazila had temporarily disabled her Instagram account after Ayesa had made allegations against Munawar. Now, audiences are waiting to know the truth behind Munawar's complicated love life.



