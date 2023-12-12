Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya says Abhishek Kumar 'will never ditch a girl but...'

Isha Malviya recalled instances of Abhishek Kumar's aggressive and violent behaviour while discussing him with Khanzaadi and Ankita Lokhande inside Bigg Boss 17 house. They both had a massive fiht with each other last week, which led to Salman Khan bashing Abhishek in Weekend Ka Vaar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar were paired opposite each other in the famous Colors TV show Udaariyaan. The actors soon became friends and even started dating each other until they broke up in 2022. However, destiny brought them together again in Bigg Boss 17 where they both are now competing against each other.

In the Salman Khan-hosted show, both Isha and Abhishek have tried to restart their friendship but their attempts have completely failed as both of them are strong-headed personality and often end up fighting with each other. Last week, the ex-couple had a massive clash in which they unveiled each others' dark secrets. 

While Isha accused Abhishek of using steroids for building his body, the latter claimed that she has been using injections to look younger. The two also accused each other of sleeping with other people whil they were in a relationship. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar epsiodes, Salman lashed out at Abhishek for his indecent behavaviour, while praised Isha for handling the whole situation maturely. 

Now, in the episode telecast on Monday night, Isha was seen discussing Abhishek's basic problem with Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan and Ankita Lokhande. She said that he will never ditch a girl but its his uncontrollable aggression that destroys his relationships with everyone. Isha recalled having a massive fight with Abhishek at his flat once when he broke the mirror and their phones. She added once their fight ended, they both broke down in tears. 

Isha further told Ankita and Khanzaadi that she had flashbacks when Abhishek started picking up things, shouting, and had a panic attack in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Karan Johar. She concluded that girls do tend to connect with him emotionally, but he would lash out at anyone, even his closest friends and family members while defending himself in his fights.

After her breakup with Abhishek, Isha got into a relationship with Samarth Jurel, her another co-star from Udaariyaan. He also entered the house in the second weekend and now, the discussions and the fights between this trio have become one of the most talked about topics in Bigg Boss 17.

READ | 'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

