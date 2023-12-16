Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries in bathroom after Salman Khan calls him 'non-committal' contestant, netizens react

Salman Khan addressed Munawar Faruqui's decision-making abilities, pointing out what he perceived as overconfidence during Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan confronted Munawar Faruqui about his approach to the game. The Tiger 3 actor criticized Faruqui's gameplay, labeling it as 'boring' and highlighting him as a 'non-committal' participant.

Salman specifically addressed Faruqui's decision-making abilities, pointing out what he perceived as overconfidence. During the episode, the host prompted the stand-up comedian to reflect on his journey since the first week. However, Salman disagreed with Faruqui's assessment, likening his trajectory in the house to a straightforward, uneventful line.

While Salman was making fun of him & everyone was laughing, he was not smiling but hurting inside #MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17



WE WATCH BB17 FOR MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/sxlMhluGT5 — Nirupom Ghosh (@GhoshNirupom) December 16, 2023

#SalmanKhan say’s to #MunawarFaruqui stop sharing your sad story’s on loop, this is not a dance reality show we don't need that content, he is looking boaring therefore Salman Khan raised this point, it is good for Munawar.#WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/ucCvNoXMvq — BIGG BOSS FY (@future_ff31339) December 16, 2023

#MunawarFaruqui apne mai ek boss hai

Ye salman khan kaa hamesha se hai asim time bhi kiya hai aab munawar kye sath bhi wahi kar raha hai — Faisal Hassan (@FaisalH46851364) December 16, 2023

In the first-ever task of fighting to become a captain, Munawar Faruqui beat Mannara Chopra to become the captain of the house. Soon after becoming the captain, the first thing that Munawar did was to change the rooms of the contestants and divide the ration equally in all the rooms. Meanwhile, this week, apart from Neil Bhatt, who is nominated for the whole season by Bigg Boss, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated and it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

South Korean singer Aoora, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant, has been making headlines ever since he appeared on Salman Khan’s show. While speaking to the host of the show, the K-pop star mentioned that his favourite food is gulab jamun and dhosa.

Aoora is famous for his Korean renditions of Bollywood songs. He is a singer and composer and was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part. However, he rose to fame with his rendition of Salman Khan's hit song Swag Se Swagat which garnered millions of views and then he never looked back.

While speaking to us, he talked about his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan and sang the song Chaleya from his movie Jawan. Aoora also mentioned that he is in love with India and wants to settle here. He loves the Indian people, culture, food, songs, and movies, and is a big Bollywood fan. Needless to say, he is the most adorable contestant in the Bigg Boss house and has already won millions of hearts.