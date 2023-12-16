Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries in bathroom after Salman Khan calls him 'non-committal' contestant, netizens react

Headlines

Indian Navy counter hijacking incident in Arabian Sea, here's how

Meet DU woman who got married at 17, endured pain of partition, sold ice cream from home, now runs Rs 6,000 cr firm

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Best places to celebrate New Year 2024 near Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru resident finds cockroach in Zomato-ordered food, company responds

Watch: Taimur Ali Khan performs at his school's annual function, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's reaction go viral

Top 10 most-watched Indian titles on Netflix in 2023

Best gangster films to watch on Netflix

Bowlers with most no-balls for India in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

Indian Police Force teaser: Sidharth, Vivek, Shilpa fight against suicide bombers in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe series

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries in bathroom after Salman Khan calls him 'non-committal' contestant, netizens react

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cries in bathroom after Salman Khan calls him 'non-committal' contestant, netizens react

Salman Khan addressed Munawar Faruqui's decision-making abilities, pointing out what he perceived as overconfidence during Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan confronted Munawar Faruqui about his approach to the game. The Tiger 3 actor criticized Faruqui's gameplay, labeling it as 'boring' and highlighting him as a 'non-committal' participant.

Salman specifically addressed Faruqui's decision-making abilities, pointing out what he perceived as overconfidence. During the episode, the host prompted the stand-up comedian to reflect on his journey since the first week. However, Salman disagreed with Faruqui's assessment, likening his trajectory in the house to a straightforward, uneventful line.

Watch: 

In the first-ever task of fighting to become a captain, Munawar Faruqui beat Mannara Chopra to become the captain of the house. Soon after becoming the captain, the first thing that Munawar did was to change the rooms of the contestants and divide the ration equally in all the rooms. Meanwhile, this week, apart from Neil Bhatt, who is nominated for the whole season by Bigg Boss, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated and it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

South Korean singer Aoora, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant, has been making headlines ever since he appeared on Salman Khan’s show. While speaking to the host of the show, the K-pop star mentioned that his favourite food is gulab jamun and dhosa.

Aoora is famous for his Korean renditions of Bollywood songs. He is a singer and composer and was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part. However, he rose to fame with his rendition of Salman Khan's hit song Swag Se Swagat which garnered millions of views and then he never looked back.

While speaking to us, he talked about his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan and sang the song Chaleya from his movie Jawan. Aoora also mentioned that he is in love with India and wants to settle here. He loves the Indian people, culture, food, songs, and movies, and is a big Bollywood fan. Needless to say, he is the most adorable contestant in the Bigg Boss house and has already won millions of hearts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond from UP gets 25 years jail for raping minor

'I Wanna See You Dance': Ananya, Siddhant's dance number from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has fans calling it ‘80s ka disco song’

From Khajjiar to Dzukou Valley: Must-visit hidden gems in India

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

AP Inter Exam 2024 out: Official website, how to download, exam details, more here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE