Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

Abhishek Kumar does sit-ups and apologizes to Khanzaadi for 'pushing' her during the ration task.

Bigg Boss 17 is keeping fans entertained with lots of drama, romance, and fights. The recent episode saw the first-ever task of Bigg Boss 17 which created a lot of drama but ended with a sweet pinch of romance brewing between two contestants in the house.

Since Samarth Jurel’s entry, all the eyes are on Abhishek Kumar as the actor broke down on his entry as Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend. Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, who was seen fighting with Abhishek in the first week, gave him a warm hug which the actor stated was his best moment in Bigg Boss 17. Now, closeness is increasing between the two, and even the people in the house have started linking them together.

Recently, when Bigg Boss announced the first task of the season for the ration in the house, Abhishek and Khanzaadi were in different teams. The winner of the task was supposed to get the ration first, while the losers would get whatever was left. During the task, Khanzaadi claimed that Abhishek Kumar pushed her and later Abhishek was seen apologising to her and trying to reconcile, however, Bigg Boss asked Abhishek to apologise properly and infront of the whole house. He then apologises infront of everyone, and said with folded hands, "I didn't push you, I just opened the door and you were standing there, that's why you might have got hurt. But I am sorry it won't happen again." and was seen roaming behind her the whole time to get her apology. When Khanzaadi asked him what if he did it again, Abhishek replied, “Then you can kiss me on the cheeks.”

While some of the netizens find the couple’s bond cute, others think that they are trying to create a fake love angle to survive in the game. One of the comments read, “they look cute together.” Another wrote, “Abhishek clearly isha ko jealous krwana chahta h.” Another wrote, “Ye ghisa pita dikhana hai to band kr do show (shut down the show if you want to show these stupid things).. Fake angle and relationship... Public is not mad... So stop showing these bulshits.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 has now entered the third week and the contestants nominated for this week are Aishwarya Sharma, Manasvi Mamgai, Arun Mahshetty, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Sana Raees Khan. It will be interesting to see who is going to get eliminated from the show this week.

