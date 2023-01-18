Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta threatens to slap Shalin Bhanot, netizens say 'throw her out of the house'

Tina Datta lost her cool and said that she will slap Shalin Bhanot after latter accused her of ‘craving for men’s attention’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot will be seen having a big fight. In the promo shared by the official, they can be seen having an ugly spat where Shalin accused Tina of ‘craving for men’s attention’. 

After this, Tina Datta lost her cool and said that she will slap Shalin Bhanot. Later, out of anger, she said, “Khudh ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakhta... ghatiya aadmi (You couldn't even safeguard your wife's dignity, filthy person).” Netizens reacted to their fight, one of them wrote, “Tina is Totally Fake Throw Her Out Of The House and Priyanka Ka mudda nhi h Dusro ko gyan deti khud irritated krti h fake person # Priyanka will never ever win this show.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The second one said, “"Priyanka Tina ki secretary" that was so sunny by Shalin ... Priyanka kyu inki love gurur ban rhi h koi mudda bacha nhi kya.” The third person wrote, “
Shalin ne mast bajaya Brand ko ...Brand kese bhaag ke aa rhi footage lene k liye.” The fourth one said, “Yaar Saari planning Tina ne ki thi or naam shalin ka laga diya or Priyanka bich mein aag laga di.”

The fifth person wrote, “Shalin in confession room 'mai thoda sa dra hua hu ki meri wajah se ek female ki disrespect na ho....unka character or image pe na aaye' on next day 'Aapke pass me ek ladka khatam hota hai aap dusre ladke ke saath 'CHIPAKNE'lag jaate ho.”

The sixth person wrote, “For 3 months Shalin didn't speak up about Tina. Now he is revealing the truth that she provoked him against sumbul. Tina and priyanka are both cunning. Tina is most cunning.” The seventh one said, “This clears #sumbultouqeerkhan name as they all said she was after Shalin and Tina created this whole false narrative. Even tho late but truth prevails. We r so done with Shana love angles. Can we please see some more masti from shiv, Sumbul and Stan. ?hey are much more fun. These ridiculous food arguments are just getting monotonous and boring.”

