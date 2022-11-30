Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot's romance gives trolls a field day, check hilarious reactions

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, in the new promo video, can be seen resolving their issues and hugging each other. The cute video has been shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, "Clashes ke beech kiya Tina aur Shalin ne apne issues ko theek." However, netizens trolled the actors for their 'fake' chemistry. One of them wrote, "Ye dono actors kamaal k hain." The second person commented, "Oh bhaaai mein toh sach mein aab pagal ho jaungi enki overacting dekh dekh kr. Bigg Boss Kam serial jyada lg rha hai BB ko lgta hai humme enka fake luv dekhne mein maza ata h BB walo jb aap en dono ko dikhate ho na tb humme channel change krna parta hai aab enki overacting nhi dekhi jati hmse."

The third one said, "Bigg Boss plz hum audience pr meherbani kijiye enko mat dikhao dimaag kharab ho jata hai en dono ko dekh kr." The fourth one stated, "Ye kya abhi i love you bol rhi h phir kuch hoga uske bd bolegyi ki koi rishta nhi h hum dono ke bich kl he bigg boss se boli thi ko koi mera dost nhi h ab ye kya h tina chiken bhanot fake love story bn rhi h fake log...." Another said, "Tina aunty ko Love Ho Gaya shalin uncle ke sath fake love aunty hai Dayan hai wo samjh main nhi aata kya shalin uncle."

The fifth person wrote, "Dono ko koi self respect nhi, koi standards nhi. Name sake B R A N D. Madam ko ab dar nhi h character pe bahar log ungli uthate karke."Hamen Nahin dekhna hai yah fake couple Jo 2 minut bad baat apna stand badalte Hain."

Meanwhile, Golden Boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar entered the controversial reality show as wildcards. In the promo dropped the official page of Colors, they can be seen entering the house. The promo shows showed two men standing with dozens of gold chains on their necks. One even had "Nana" written on it. The caption read, "Golden entry ke saath Hum aa rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bannkar Wildcard?"

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman says 'not my job to give clarification' after fans slam him for ignoring Shiv Thakare

For the unversed, Sunny and Sanjay are known for their love for chunky gold necklaces and bracelets. Sunny has a massive following of 1.6 million, Sanjay has a following of an impressive 1 million. As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.