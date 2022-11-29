Bigg Boss 16: 'Golden boys' Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure, Sanjay Gujar enter Salman Khan's show

File Photo

Golden Boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar have entered the controversial reality show as wildcards. In the promo dropped the official page of Colors, they can be seen entering the house.

The promo shows showed two men standing with dozens of gold chains on their necks. One even had "Nana" written on it. The caption read, "Golden entry ke saath Hum aa rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bannkar Wildcard?"

Netizens have also reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, " bhai ye log galat jaga aa gaye hai gaye ab archana batayegi." The second one stated, "tna acha pariwar thaa yr ajeeb log aa ghuse is me." The third one wrote, "Stan Shiv Abdu Aunny bhau abhi ayega mjah!" The fourth person commented, "Ab dekhna hai ki yeh log archana ko morr banate hai ya phir archana inko. Too much fun."

For the unversed, Sunny and Sanjay are known for their love for chunky gold necklaces and bracelets. Sunny has a massive following of 1.6 million, Sanjay has a following of an impressive 1 million.

In the recent Bigg Boss episode, Tina Datta got emotional When Shiv Thakare chose Nimrit Kaur as the new captain of the house. She was heard telling Shalin Bhanot that no one is her friend as she has been upset since morning but still no one came to calm her down even though it is her birthday.

She told Shalin Bhanot, “No one is a friend over here. All are fake. Since morning I have been crying but no one came to ask me what happened. Only MC Stan, whom I consider my close friend, asked me and wished me on my birthday.”

It all started with Shiv Thakare electing Nimrit as the next captain and with this somewhere Tina felt offended as she wanted to be the captain. This led to a heated argument between Siv, Nimrit and Tina. Furthermore, a nomination task took place in which there were two teams. The task involves a spinning wheel that decides which team member gets to nominate a member of the opposite team.

The selected member nominates a member of the opposite team by aiming a dart at his or her picture on the dartboard. The nominated member is blown by a grenade. All this leads to a huge fight between the contestants. Shalin mentioned Sumbul’s name for nomination and Archana nominated Shiv. (With inputs from IANS)