Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gets emotional seeing contestants' special tribute for his upcoming 57th birthday

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 will see Salman Khan hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, December 24. As per the new promo released by Colors TV, Maniesh Paul is also seen joining him as the co-host. He reveals that the contestants have prepared a special tribute for him for his upcoming 57th birthday on December 27.

First, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare are seen shaking their legs to the Hello Brother title song, which is composed by Sajid-Wajid and sung by Sonu Nigam, Kamaal Khan, and Jaspinder Narula. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor gets surprised to see the filmmaker dancing.

Next, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are seen performing to the Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai track Chal Pyar Karegi, which is sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam, written by Anand Bakshi, and composed by Jatin-Lalit. Shiv is also seen dancing to the track while being seated with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Shiv, Nimrit, and Sreejita De are then seeing dancing to Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai from the romantic comedy film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. The original song, featured on Salman and Karisma Kapoor, is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik and composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Finally, the entire house is seen dancing to the peppy number Bhai Ka Birthday, composed by Hitesh Modak and sung by Sajid Khan, from the actioner Antim: The Final Truth, which was released last year and also featured the actor's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the leading role.

The superstar Salman Khan is seen getting emotional watching all the performances in the clip captioned as, "Salman ke birthday ke liye gharwalon ne taiyaar ki ek khaas peshkash jisse dekhkar woh huye emotional (For Salman's birthday, the housemates prepared a special performance which makes him emotional)".



