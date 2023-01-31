Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes first finalist of Salman Khan-hosted show

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first contestant to reach the finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 as she managed to safeguard her Ticket to Finale during a task in the latest episode. In the latest episode, the voice of Bigg Boss called all contestants one by one and asked them to name the contestant they would like to control. Both Priyanka and Shalin said Shiv Thakare.

Later, a task over the Ticket to Finale began. The contestants had to play a remote-control task where a television set was placed in the garden featuring the contestants and the master of the house would select the contestant who gets the chance to eliminate someone from the captaincy race. As Priyanka and MC Stan don`t come up with a conclusion, the voice of Bigg Boss says that the task has been put to an end.

Nimrit remains the captain and becomes the first to reach the finale week. The present contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touquer, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. The finale of the Colors show will take place on February 12.

Yesterday, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got into a serious debate, which turned into a verbal fight. Archana successfully provoked Nimrit to her trigger point. Nimrit shouted her lungs out, and she warned to hit Archana. In the middle of the argument, Nimrit mocked Archana's demeanour and said, "Pagal ladki...arrey apni harkat dekh, apni language dekh, apni zabaan dekh (Pyscho girl, mind your behaviour your language)." Nimrit shoutingly called Archaan a 'ridiculous woman' and told Shalin Bhanot, "I will smack her face, bloody pagal."

Speaking about Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul made sure that he couldn't become the captain of the house, thus she eliminated him from the captaincy race.