Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shouts hysterically at Archana Gautam, says 'arey apni zubaan dekh...'

The last two weeks of Bigg Boss 16 are tough for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Choti Sarrdaarni star is miffed with the taunts of being called a 'weak' contestant, whose existence or survival is dependent on mandali led by Shiv Thakare.

Currently, Nimrit is holding Ticket To Finale, and she managed to protect it for a week. However, Bigg Boss will give the other five contestants another chance to win it. After the task, Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia get into a serious debate, which turns into a verbal fight. Archana successfully provokes Nimrit to her trigger point. Nimrit shouts her lungs out, and she warns to hit Archana. In the middle of the argument, Nimrit mocks Archana's demeanour and says, "Pagal ladki...arrey apni harkat dekh, apni language dekh, apni zabaan dekh (Pyscho girl, mind your behaviour your language)." Nimrit shoutingly calls Archaan a 'ridiculous woman' and tells Shalin Bhanot, "I will smack her face, bloody pagal."

Since yesterday, Nimrit and Archana were at loggerheads. It all started when captain Nimrit arrived late for the morning rituals of singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Archana mocked Nimrit by saying 'ho gaya make-up,' and then she started doing touch up, delaying the ritual further.

Later in the day, Archana was spotted sleeping for hours. She requested the taskmaster to allow her 30 mins sleep. As a captain, Nimrit came to Archana and asked her not to sleep. Gautam took it as an offence, and she began taunting and arguing with Kaur.

As far as the game is concerned, Nimrit, Archana, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and MC Stan will strive hard to survive the final two weeks of the game. Last week, Tina Datta was evicted from the show, and she was even panned by Farah Khan for her behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot.