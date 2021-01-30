'Want to go home right now!': Abhinav Shukla during 'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar', courtesy Rakhi Sawant

Headlines

Podcasts arriving on YouTube Music by Dec, Google Podcasts to discontinue

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

10 foods and drinks to reduce headache and migraine

Meet cricketers who will captain for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Top 10 richest people in India in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

HomeTelevision

Television

'Want to go home right now!': Abhinav Shukla during 'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar', courtesy Rakhi Sawant

In 'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar' promo, Salman Khan tells Rakhi Sawant's entertainment has only benefitted Abhinav Shukla.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 11:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, where Abhinav Shukla maintained a distance, Rakhi Sawant knew no limit and pulled the strings of his shorts. Rubina Dilaik was surely not pleased with it and clearly warned Rakhi that her passes towards Abhinav are quite disrespectful. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan said that Rakhi being the biggest entertainer has only benefitted Abhinav inside the house.

In the promo video, Salman is heard asking the housemates, "Rakhi is ghar ki sabse badi entertainer hain. Uska fayda sabse zyada kisko ho raha hai (Rakhi is the biggest entertainer in the house, who is benefitting the most from her)?" To which Rubina replied, "Pure ghar ko, sir (The entire house, sir)." Khan counter-questioned her by asking, "Are you guys right or the rest of the house is right?"

Rubina went on to say, "There is no right and wrong sir." And Salman replied firmly, "There is! Sirf aur sirf Abhinav ko faayda ho raha hai. (Only Abhinav has benefitted)."

Shukla immediately responded, "Theek hai sir to mujhe woh faayda bikul nahi chahiye. Haath jod ke sabse samne kehna chahta hoon (Alright sir, I do not want such gains. I fold my hands and want to say that)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Interrupting Abhinav, Salman went on to say, "Abhinav, Abhinav. Let me finish Abhinav. You do not need to overreact to things like this. Ulti seedhi baat hoti to hum mudda bana k discuss kar lete. (We would have discussed it had been something wrong)."

At the end of the promo, Abhinav is teared-up and is heard saying, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now!"

Rubina hugs her emotional husband in the luggage room. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Explained: How Khalistani extremists are spreading their agenda by investing in movies, sports

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Apart from Shaheen Afridi , which other left-arm seamers can trouble team India in the ICC World Cup 2023?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE