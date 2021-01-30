'Want to go home right now!': Abhinav Shukla during 'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar', courtesy Rakhi Sawant

In 'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar' promo, Salman Khan tells Rakhi Sawant's entertainment has only benefitted Abhinav Shukla.

On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, where Abhinav Shukla maintained a distance, Rakhi Sawant knew no limit and pulled the strings of his shorts. Rubina Dilaik was surely not pleased with it and clearly warned Rakhi that her passes towards Abhinav are quite disrespectful. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan said that Rakhi being the biggest entertainer has only benefitted Abhinav inside the house.

In the promo video, Salman is heard asking the housemates, "Rakhi is ghar ki sabse badi entertainer hain. Uska fayda sabse zyada kisko ho raha hai (Rakhi is the biggest entertainer in the house, who is benefitting the most from her)?" To which Rubina replied, "Pure ghar ko, sir (The entire house, sir)." Khan counter-questioned her by asking, "Are you guys right or the rest of the house is right?"

Rubina went on to say, "There is no right and wrong sir." And Salman replied firmly, "There is! Sirf aur sirf Abhinav ko faayda ho raha hai. (Only Abhinav has benefitted)."

Shukla immediately responded, "Theek hai sir to mujhe woh faayda bikul nahi chahiye. Haath jod ke sabse samne kehna chahta hoon (Alright sir, I do not want such gains. I fold my hands and want to say that)."

Interrupting Abhinav, Salman went on to say, "Abhinav, Abhinav. Let me finish Abhinav. You do not need to overreact to things like this. Ulti seedhi baat hoti to hum mudda bana k discuss kar lete. (We would have discussed it had been something wrong)."

At the end of the promo, Abhinav is teared-up and is heard saying, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now!"

Rubina hugs her emotional husband in the luggage room.